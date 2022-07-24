Molly McCann’s second spinning elbow makes history

The UFC’s encore in London did not live up to the standards of its visit to the city earlier this year. Nine of the 14 bouts at UFC Fight Night 208 on Saturday at The O2 went to a decision.

The heavyweight main event capped off in disappointing fashion when Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC) suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into the fight, giving Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) a TKO victory.

For more on the numbers behind the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 208.

Events stats

[vertical-gallery id=2564511]

UFC Fight Night 208 featured 128 total takedown attempts, the single-event record in company history.

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $206,000.

Debuting fighters went 0-1 at the event.

[autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag], [autotag]Nikita Krylov[/autotag], [autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag] and [autotag]Jonathan Pearce[/autotag] earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 208 fight-night bonuses.

UFC Fight Night 208 featured an announced attendance of 17,813 for a live gate of $4,320,679.

Betting favorites went 9-4 on the card. One fight had even odds.

Betting favorites fell to 15-10 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 14-bout card was 2:37:10.

Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall

[vertical-gallery id=2564546]

Blaydes has earned 12 of his 17 career victories by stoppage.

Aspinall has suffered all three of his career losses by stoppage.

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt

[vertical-gallery id=2564542]

[autotag]Paddy Pimblett[/autotag] (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned all three of his UFC victories by stoppage

[autotag]Jordan Leavitt[/autotag] (10-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a submission defeat.

Nikita Krylov def. Alexander Gustafsson

[vertical-gallery id=2564540]

[autotag]Nikita Krylov[/autotag] (27-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) improved to 3-4 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2018.

Krylov improved to 12-6 since he dropped to the light heavyweight division in March 2014.

Story continues

Krylov has earned 26 of his 27 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 21 of those wins in Round 1.

Krylov has earned eight of his nine UFC victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Alexander Gustafsson[/autotag]’s (18-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2017.

Gustafsson fell to 3-7 in his past 10 UFC appearances dating back to his first title fight against Jon Jones in September 2013.

Molly McCann def. Hannah Goldy

[vertical-gallery id=2564538]

[autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag] (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) has earned all of her career stoppage victories by knockout.

McCann became the second fighter in UFC history with multiple knockout victories stemming from a spinning back elbow. Ricardo Ramos also accomplished the feat.

[autotag]Hannah Goldy[/autotag] (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) fell to 1-3 in her past four fights after starting her career 5-0.

Goldy suffered the first stoppage loss of her career with a knockout defeat.

Volkano Oezdemir def. Paul Craig

[vertical-gallery id=2564536]

[autotag]Volkan Oezdemir[/autotag] (18-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has earned three of his six UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Paul Craig[/autotag] (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5-1 UFC) suffered the first decision loss of his career.

Ludovit Klein def. Mason Jones

[vertical-gallery id=2564534]

[autotag]Mason Jones[/autotag] (11-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Marc Diakiese def. Damir Hadzovic

[vertical-gallery id=2564532]

[autotag]Marc Diakiese[/autotag] (16-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has earned five of his seven UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Damir Hadzovic[/autotag] (14-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) has suffered six of his seven career losses by decision.

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Rosa

[vertical-gallery id=2564524]

[autotag]Charles Rosa[/autotag]’s (14-8 MMA, 5-8 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2021.

Rosa has suffered seven of his eight career losses by decision.

Jonathan Pearce def. Makwan Amirkhani

[vertical-gallery id=2564522]

[autotag]Jonathan Pearce[/autotag] (13-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned 11 of his 13 career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Makwan Amirkhani[/autotag] (17-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC) fell to 2-5 in his past seven fights dating back to November 2019.

Amirkhani has suffered all three of his UFC stoppage losses by knockout.

Muhammad Mokaev def. Charles Johnson

[vertical-gallery id=2564520]

[autotag]Muhammad Mokaev[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) landed 12 takedowns in his win, a new single-fight record for a UFC flyweight bout.

[autotag]Charles Johnson[/autotag] (11-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by decision.

Jai Herbert def. Kyle Nelson

[vertical-gallery id=2564518]

[autotag]Kyle Nelson[/autotag] (13-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) fell to 1-4 in his past five fights dating back to December 2018.

Victoria Leonardo def. Mandy Bohm

[vertical-gallery id=2564516]

[autotag]Mandy Bohm[/autotag] (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered consecutive losses after starting her career 7-0.

Bohm has suffered both of her career losses by decision.

Nicolas Dalby def. Claudio Silva

[vertical-gallery id=2564514]

[autotag]Nicolas Dalby[/autotag] (20-5-1 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC) improved to 3-2 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2019.

Dalby has earned all four of his UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Claudio Silva[/autotag]’s (14-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since August 2019.

Silva has suffered all four of his career losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 208.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

1

1