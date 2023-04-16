Molly Kearney Slams Anti-Trans Bills In Powerful Message On ‘Weekend Update’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Molly Kearney tore apart efforts to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender children and called on people to “wake up” during powerful remarks on “Weekend Update.” (You can watch Kearney’s comments in the clip below.)

Kearney, the first openly nonbinary “SNL” cast member, floated down onto the set while wearing a harness as they weighed in on the 460-plus anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the U.S. this year including those that impact trans youth.

“I have been hung up by my genitals for far too long and I’m starting to feel like a freaking Republican lawmaker, hello,” Kearney quipped.

Kearney then slammed states who have passed legislation that targets health care for trans children.

“Listen to that Michael [Che]: ‘restricting health care for kids.’ For some reason there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word ‘kids,’” Kearney remarked. “If you don’t care about trans kids’ lives, it means you don’t care about frickin’ kids’ lives.”

The comedian later called on people to “wake up” in defense of rights for trans children.

“We’re making trans kids grow up too fast. We should be keeping them safe and we need to lift them up,” said Kearney as they were hoisted into the air.

“What’s happening, kids, is wrong and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a kid. It’s kind of like me flying in the ‘SNL’ sky: There’s a bunch of dudes asking you about your crotch and controlling when and where you’re allowed to pee. But if you just hang on, you’ll look up and realize you’re flying, kid.”

