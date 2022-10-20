Molly C. Quinn & Lusia Strus To Star In Audible Series ‘Unlicensed’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The creators of Welcome to Night Vale have set their next scripted podcast.

Audible is launching Unlicensed, a detective story starring Molly C. Quinn (Castle), Lusia Strus (Claws) from Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, creators of the long-running podcast Welcome to Night Vale, which is one of the most popular scripted audio series.

Unlicensed, which will launch on November 10, will also feature guest stars including Jason Segel, Janet Varney, James Urbaniak, Jasika Nicole and Mara Wilson.

T.L. Thompson (4400), who played Night Vale legend Lee Marvin, will narrate.

It follows Molly Hatch (Quinn), recently divorced, two years sober, and completely lost on where to go next in her life. On a whim she answers an ad for an assistant to a PI, traveling to an unpromising strip mall on Citrus Avenue in Azusa, CA, where she meets Lou Rosen (Strus). Lou is a brilliant detective, but she’s also a completely disorganized mess, both in her physical space and within her own mind. She loses evidence, forgets what she’s already figured out, and she hasn’t even gotten it together to get her PI license. Working illegally, the only clients she can get are those who are either too poor to afford anyone else or have cases that are too on the margins or out there for real PI’s or the police to bother with.

Molly and Lou form a tight friendship, built on a mutual dependence for the other. Molly needs the direction and purpose that Lou provides, and Lou needs Molly’s help navigating a world she has difficulty functioning in. Together they will tackle the fringe cases of Southern California, from Oxnard to Palm Desert, occasionally stumbling on crimes and secrets far out of their league.

Quinn previously starred in ABC’s Castle, opposite Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic and also featured in Welcome to Night Vale. Strus’ credits include Search Party, Claws and Good Behavior.

The series will premiere with a live performance at On Air Fest’s LA Annex on November 4 at KCRW.

Listen to the trailer below: