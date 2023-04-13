Mold-infested abandoned home found during welfare check

Texas mold removers were in for a shock when a welfare check on an elderly woman’s home brought them face-to-face with an out-of-control fungal infestation.

Ted Ven, 34, from Houston, shared horrifying videos of the home on TikTok after his team at Tru Organic Restoration received calls from concerned neighbors that mold was growing on the outside of the house.

The dilapidated home could be seen covered in countless spots of black mold lining nearly every wall, with fuzzy white mold spreading across the floor and furniture.

Ven, wearing a protective suit and mask, could also be seen ripping off pieces of the wall, demonstrating that the black mold had penetrated it completely and was growing on both sides.

The mold remover said the homeowner, an elderly woman with seemingly no connections, has not been seen in over a year and likely abandoned the house, leaving the fungi to thrive.

Eerily, the home was still filled with the woman’s clothing and other possessions, including a car parked inside the garage, which was also falling apart.





In the initial tour of the house, Ven wrote: “When you are called to perform a welfare check on an elderly person… no one has seen or heard from her in over a year. She has no friends or family.”

“All of her possessions are still inside of the home… but she’s nowhere to be found,” he added.

To quell fears that the woman might’ve died in the home, therefore causing such a strong mold infestation, Ven confirmed in a follow up video that his team did not find a body after a full search of the house.





He added that officials were still searching for the missing homeowner.

The latest video of the job at the home shows Ven and his team ripping apart the walls, leaving areas of the home a complete husk save for the wooden beams.

The team also appeared busy sorting the woman’s possessions into trash bags as they cleared out the home.





“This was one of the worst cases I’ve seen in a while,” Ven told the Daily Mail. “My initial reaction was pure shock.”

Exposure to black mold can often lead to sneezing, coughing, nasal congestion, postnasal drip and red eyes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It can lead to more serious symptoms for those with asthma, including wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness.