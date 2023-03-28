Mohamed Diarra enters the transfer portal

The first offseason entrant to the transfer portal for Missouri is big man Mohamed Diarra. The 6-foot-10 junior entered the portal on Tuesday morning, a team spokesman confirmed.

Diarra committed to Missouri out of Garden City Community College last spring and was rated the No. 1 junior college player in the country. He was the first commitment for Dennis Gates at Mizzou, just three days after Gates was officially named the Tigers’ head coach.

He played sparingly in the first half of the season, logging minutes in just five of the first 15 games of the year. He got his first start on February 21 at Mississippi State. All told, Diarra appeared in 25 games, starting six, and averaged 11.8 minutes. He scored 3.2 points per game, grabbed 3.2 rebounds and tied for second on the team with 15 blocked shots.

While Diarra is the first offseason departure for the Tigers, he likely isn’t the last. Mizzou added Colorado State grad transfer guard John Tonje on Monday and the roster shuffling has just begun. PowerMizzou.com will update the scholarship situation shortly.