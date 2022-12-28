Moe Wagner, Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo all ejected after fight breaks out between Magic and Pistons

Killian Hayes, Moe Wagner and Hamidou Diallo were all ejected on Wednesday night after a fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena.

Just before halftime, with the Pistons up by 19, Wagner started chasing down a loose ball in the backcourt with Hayes when he shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench with a hip check.

Diallo quickly rushed in and pushed Wagner from behind while Hayes picked himself up. Hayes then ran in landed a punch to the back of Wagner’s head, which sent him falling hard straight down into the Pistons bench.

A pair of Pistons assistants appeared to cover Wagner up while others ran in to what became a large altercation in the corner of the court — one that took coaches and officials quite some time to dissolve. Wagner was eventually helped back to his feet and was walked off the court.

After a lengthy review, officials ejected Wagner, Hayes and Diallo. Wagner was hit with a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered the automatic ejection, and the two Pistons players were assessed technical fouls.

The league will review the incident and will likely hand down further punishment in the coming days.

Wagner finished with seven points and four rebounds in 13 minutes for the Magic. Hayes had five points and three assists in 16 minutes, and Diallo had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Pistons held a 64-47 lead at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.