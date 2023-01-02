Modesto son Jeremy Renner in critical condition after accident, news sources report

News services including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety are reporting that Modesto-born actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after an accident Sunday.

A spokesperson for the “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown” star told the Reporter that Renner was injured while plowing snow. The source added that “his family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Deadline reported that the two-time Academy Award nominee — for his lead performance in “The Hurt Locker” and supporting role in “The Town” — was airlifted to a hospital.

The incident apparently happened at the actor’s home in the Reno area. Deadline reported that according to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a home in the area, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe.

The actor — a Beyer High grad and one-time Modesto Junior College theater student — is days away from turning 52 on Jan. 7.