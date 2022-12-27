Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage four cancer

(Getty Images for Audacy)

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Green was one of the founding members of the US rock band, who formed in 1993.

The drummer’s mother announced the news of Green’s diagnosis in a Facebook post on Christmas day.

“Please send healing vibes for my son…who is battling stage four cancer” wrote Carol Namatame on Sunday 25 December.

“He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she added.

Green’s friend, and Seattle radio DJ Marco Collins also also shared the news on a Facebook post of his own.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle stage four cancer,” he wrote in his post.

“Despite having a stage four diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!).

“Sending him nothing but love healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!” he added.

Green, who has been an ongoing member of the band bar a short hiatus between 2003 and 2004, began the group’s recent tour but was forced to leave early due to his illness.

Modest Mouse were founded by Green, frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy during the nineties.

The band are most famous for hits such as 2004’s “Float On” and 2007’s “Dashboard”.

Earlier in the year, frontman Brock teased new music , telling NME at the time that he “got seven new songs coming out pretty soon”.