Moderna’s Earnings Are Wednesday. Here’s What to Expect.

Moderna is developing two vaccines for the fall, one for the U.S. and the other for international markets.

As the U.S. prepares for a broad Covid-19 booster campaign this fall, investors are watching

Moderna

’s

earnings on Wednesday to gauge how the company will hold up in an increasingly competitive market.

The Covid-19 vaccine maker (ticker: MRNA) is scheduled to report its earnings before the market opens. The company is holding an investor call at 8 a.m. Eastern.