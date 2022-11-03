Moderna Stock Tumbles On Softer Covid Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna  (MRNA)  shares slumped lower Thursday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but lowered its near-term forecast for vaccine revenues amid supply-chain bottlenecks that will defer some sales into next year. 

Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share for the three months ending in September, down 67% the same period last year but well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.29 per share. Group revenues fell 30% to $3.4 billion, just shy of analysts’ estimates of a $3.53 billion tally. 