Moderna



stock shot up after



Merck



said it is exercising an option to work on a personalized cancer vaccine with the Covid-19 vaccine maker.

Merck (ticker: MRK) will pay



Moderna



(MRNA) $250 million for the joint development and future commercialization of the vaccine, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The two companies had announced a ‚Äústrategic collaboration‚ÄĚ in June 2016.