Moderna Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Vaccine Sales Boost

Updated at 10:06 am EST

Moderna  (MRNA) – Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares surged Thursday after the drugmaker posted must stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, while boosting its full-year sales forecast for Covid vaccine sales, and unveiled a new $3 billion share repurchase plan.

Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $11.29 per share for the three months ending in December, up from a loss of 69 cents per share loss for the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $9.90 per share. Group revenues also topped analysts’ estimates, coming in at $7.21 billion. 

