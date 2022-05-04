Moderna Stock Surges After Covid Shot Obliterates Sales Views

Moderna stock popped early Wednesday after the Covid vaccine maker reported income of $8.58 per share on $6.07 billion in first-quarter sales.







X









On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Moderna (MRNA) to earn $5.37 per share on $4.2 billion in sales.

In the year-earlier period, Moderna earned $2.84 a share and reported $1.94 billion in sales.

For the year, the biotech company restated its guidance for $21 billion in purchase deals for its Covid vaccine. This quarter, Moderna expects to have four programs in final-phase testing, including a vaccine capable of tackling the omicron variant.

Moderna stock analysts forecasted income of $27.59 a share on $22.37 billion in sales.

In premarket trading on today’s stock market, Moderna stock jumped 7.1% near 157.

More to follow.

Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Could Teva Join J&J, McKesson And Others In Settling Opioid Claims?

Pfizer Fails To Boost Its 2022 Outlook, And Shares Dip

Options Trading: How To Start Using Options, How To Manage Risk

See IBD Stock Lists & Get Pass/Fail Ratings For All Your Stocks With IBD Digital

Watch IBD’s Investing Strategies Show For Actionable Market Insights