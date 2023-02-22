Moderna Stock Jumps On An FDA Boon For Its Cancer Vaccine

Moderna Stock Jumps On An FDA Boon For Its Cancer Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) stock jumped late Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration granted its Merck (MRK)-partnered cancer vaccine a breakthrough designation.




The companies are testing the personalized cancer vaccine in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in patients with melanoma following surgery.

With the designation, the FDA is acknowledging the regimen could offer a substantial improvement over currently available therapies. The designation also allows the agency to expedite its review process.

In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, Moderna stock rose 2.9% near 162.80. Merck stock gained a fraction, trading near 110.

Moderna Stock: ‘A New Frontier’

The personalized cancer vaccine uses the same messenger RNA platform as Moderna’s blockbuster Covid vaccine.

In this case, it prompts the immune system to create T cells capable of handling a patient’s tumor cells. Patients who received bespoke vaccines on top of Keytruda were 44% less likely to relapse or die than those who received Keytruda alone. Keytruda is the standard of care for these patients.

Moderna stock soared nearly 20% the day it announced those results.

Keytruda works by uncovering tumor cells hiding from the immune system. The cancer vaccine adds another layer — handing the immune system the keys to the tumor’s unique DNA signature. So, if the cancer returns, the T cells are ready to go.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in a written statement that the cancer vaccine “represents a new frontier in treating melanoma and other cancers.” But Moderna stock has fallen off since mid-January.

Cancer Vaccine Key To Growth?

Moderna stock is sitting on a floor at its 200-day moving average, MarketSmith.com shows.

The company is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Thursday. Wall Street expects steep declines in sales and adjusted earnings. That trend is expected to continue for the following two quarters. Analysts expect a return to growth in the third quarter.

But long-term growth will depend on newer products like the cancer vaccine and a potential shot targeting respiratory syncytial virus in older adults. Moderna stock investors are watching the next steps for the RSV vaccine, which also has a breakthrough designation.

