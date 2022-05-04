Moderna Stock Jumps After Earnings Trounce Estimates

Text size





Moderna



stock was jumping after the maker of a Covid-19 vaccine’s earnings crushed analyst estimates.

Moderna reported a profit of $8.58 a share, easily topping analyst estimates for a profit of $5.37, on revenue of $6 billion, trouncing forecasts for $4.204 billion.

“The Moderna team delivered a strong Q1 performance and I am thankful for the progress our team continues to make as we advance our pipeline of mRNA medicines,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.

Moderna stock has gained 5.3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. Its shares have fallen 42% in 2022, more than three times the



S&P 500’s

12% decline.

Moderna recently said it would have its Covid vaccine for children under the age of six ready for FDA review by June.

