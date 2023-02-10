Moderna Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

On Friday, Moderna (MRNA) stock received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 72.







As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

This unique rating measures market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that shows how a stock’s price performance over the last 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.

Decades of market research shows that the market’s biggest winners tend to have an RS Rating of above 80 as they launch their largest price moves. See if Moderna stock can continue to show renewed price strength and clear that threshold.

Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

Moderna stock has been pulling back to trade below its 50-day moving average in recent weeks. While now is not an ideal time to jump in, see if the biotech stock manages to offer and clear an appropriate buy point.

The biotech firm reported negative growth for both sales and earnings last quarter. The company is expected to report its next quarterly numbers on or around Feb. 23.

Moderna stock earns the No. 196 rank among its peers in the Medical-Biomed/Biotech industry group. Genmab ADR (GMAB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks. For more industry news, check out “Biotech And Pharmaceutical Industry And Stock News.”

