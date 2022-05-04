Moderna Stock Active On Q1 Earnings Beat, Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna  (MRNA) – Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker posted much stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings while re-affirming its full-year forecast for Covid vaccine sales.

Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $8.58 per share for the three months ending in March, up more than three-fold from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $5.21 per share. Group revenues also firmly topped analysts’ estimates, coming in at $6.1 billion. Around 975 of that tally came from Covid vaccine sales.

