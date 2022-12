Moderna



stock jumped by double digits Tuesday on positive news about the company’s cancer vaccine, but Chardan Capital Markets believes the biotech company’s shares won’t go much higher.

Moderna



(ticker: MRNA) and



Merck



(MRK) said on Tuesday that using Moderna ‘s experimental cancer vaccine with



Merck



‘s Keytruda in melanoma patients reduced the risk of death in a Phase 2 trial. Modern’s stock jumped 20% to close at $197.54.