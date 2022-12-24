Model Lottie Moss said she was called ‘ham and cheese sandwich girl’ by her modeling agents on set

Lottie Moss during London Fashion Week September 16, 2022.David M. Benett/Getty Images

Lottie Moss, 24, shared her negative experiences in the modeling industry in an essay for Glamour UK.

Lottie, Kate Moss’ half-sister, shared that her agents would “laugh” when they saw her eating on set.

Lottie’s essay was published a day after she received backlash for her tweets about nepotism.

Model and influencer Lottie Moss wrote about her experience as a model and her pivot to OnlyFans for Glamour UK.

In the personal essay published Thursday, Lottie was candid about the comments she received while working in the modeling industry.

As the younger, estranged half-sister of Kate Moss, 48, Lottie, 24, wrote that she was “thrown in the spotlight.”

Lottie shared that she was scouted at 13 and began working in the industry at 16. In the essay, she described her life at the time as a “crazy whirlwind” and wrote that she often felt she was living in her older sister’s shadow.

Lottie wrote that she was taunted and teased for eating on the job.

“Whenever I ate on set or at castings, my agents would laugh at me. They’d say: ‘Here’s ‘ham and cheese sandwich girl’ again’ or, ‘She’s having another ham and cheese sandwich!’ And I’d just laugh along,” Lottie shared. “Back then, I didn’t realize how traumatizing it was as a young girl; all the things they said to me. I’m incredibly lucky I didn’t develop an eating disorder.”

According to Lottie, her experience in the modeling industry negatively affected her mental health. When she would break down on sets, Lottie claims that she was not given the support she needed.

“I didn’t want to show up for work; I couldn’t. And I got blamed for it. ‘Other girls would die to be in your position,’ my agents would tell me,” Lottie wrote. “‘You’re being so ungrateful’. I wanted to scream. Somewhere along the line, I just completely lost myself, and I had a mental breakdown.”

In April 2021, Lottie took a step back from modeling and began making content on OnlyFans. Lottie wrote that the shift to the subscription service platform empowered her more than modeling ever did.

Story continues

“The modeling industry is so glamorized and OnlyFans is so villainized, yet OnlyFans is the only place I’ve felt this empowered and safe,” Lottie concluded.

Kate Moss (left) and Lottie Moss (right) attend London Fashion Week on February 16, 2014.David M. Benett/Getty Images

Lottie found herself in the news recently after she tweeted in defense of her successful modeling career despite help from her famous half-sister.

On Monday, Vulture published a series of articles on “nepo babies,” referring to celebrities who are the children of well-connected people in the entertainment industry, and listed prominent examples. Kate’s daughter, model Lila Grace Moss, was included.

Lottie took to Twitter Wednesday to add her thoughts to the conversation. “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” Lottie tweeted, according to People. The 24-year-old agreed that it “isn’t fair,” but stood her ground.

Lottie continued, “Life isn’t fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!” After receiving backlash for her statement, Lottie deleted her Twitter account, according to Cosmopolitan.

Read the original article on Insider