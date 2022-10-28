Model Christy Giles’ alleged murderer delaying trial: family

An alleged murderer stands accused of “using loopholes to manipulate the system” and evade facing trial for the overdose deaths of two young girls, according to their families.

David Pearce recently switched attorneys, pushing back his trial over the deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, whose lifeless bodies he is accused of dumping outside Los Angeles hospitals.

The friends had died of “multiple drug intoxication,” after a night of partying with Pearce and his pals in November last year.

Their deaths were ruled homicides by the LA County coroner and prosecutors allege Pearce supplied the drugs that killed the girls.

Pearce — who has pleaded not guilty to the murders — appeared in court for his arraignment this week, but the hearing was continued to Nov. 29 because he recently hired a new defense attorney, his third so far.

David Pearce and two other men were arrested as suspects responsible for the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola (right) and model Christy Giles (left). WireImage

Ivan Ibarra-Arzola said his younger cousin, Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, was excited to start her new job as an interior designer in L.A. Ivan Ibarra-Arzola

Dusty and Leslie Giles, who flew in from Alabama to attend the hearing in the Los Angeles, walked out upset.

“I just feel like David Pearce is manipulating the justice system,” Dusty told The Post.

“He’s been able to drag this out for almost a year now and he continues to manipulate everyone, which continues to inflict pain.”

Alleged suspect David Pearce with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola hours before her death.

Cabrales-Arzola’s cousin, Ivan Ibarra-Arzola, said he was upset Pearce had been able to delay his trial from starting.

He told The Post: “We just want justice. Nothing will ever bring them back, but knowing [Pearce] is in jail and not hurting other people, that another family won’t suffer gives a small comfort. But he’s still using loopholes to manipulate the system.”

“We don’t want a predator like that out in the streets. People need to be on alert for people like him.”

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola immigrated from Mexico to L.A. just six months before her death, her cousin said.

Despite the claims of the slain girls’ families, Pearce has not done anything legally improper under the law, and is legally entitled to change his lawyer at any time, who then has to be given time to prepare his defense before a trial can take place. Pearce’s current lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Architectural designer Cabrales-Arzola and Giles met Pearce at a rave warehouse party then left with him and two other men and ended up at his Beverly Hills apartment.

Giles had fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine and GHB in her system when she died while Cabrales-Arzola tested positive for cocaine and ecstasy, as well as other undetermined drugs, resulting in multiple organ failures.

David Pearce with Paris Hilton and porn star Ron Jeremy. WireImage

Ivan Ibarra-Arzola, left, said his younger cousin recently moved to L.A. to start her career.

Pearce was well known on the Hollywood party scene where he claimed to be a producer although he was better known as a nightclub party promoter paid to get reality TV stars into clubs.

A thread on the gossip site TheDirty.com titled “Dave Pearce is a Bad Person” was dedicated to him. Anonymous posters claimed as far back as 2012 that Pearce stole from them and that he was physically and emotionally abusive.

Pearce was arrested in December 2021 on rape charges, with prosecutors alleging he had sexually assaulted one woman in 2010, raped another woman in 2019, and two more women in February and October 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Christy Giles’ parents Dusty and Leslie NY Post/David Buchan David Thomp

Pearce was unable to pay bail of $3.4m and has remained in jail since, where he was slapped with the murder charges relating to the deaths of Giles and Cabrales-Arzola.

Ibarra-Arzola added: “Our justice system is truly failing us … There were rumors about this guy for so many years but why did no one check up on this?”

He said his younger cousin had just moved to Los Angeles from Mexico after she secured a job with an interior design firm.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola’s received top honors from the Universidad de Monterrey in Mexico.

“She had just had gotten all those things that you need when you first arrive — she passed the DMV (test) and she had her visa so she could start working.

“She got an apartment in West Hollywood just a few miles from her office and everything was going great. She was over-the-moon.”

Ibarra-Arzola said his artistic cousin, who grew up in Durango, Mexico graduated cum laude from the prestigious Universidad de Monterrey in Mexico.

Although she had only been in LA for about six months, the talented designer quickly bonded with Giles, who had been thinking of branching off from her career in modeling into design.