Mod Sun Says He’ll ‘Listen’ to His Heart ‘Even When It Feels Broken’ After Avril Lavigne Split

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Mod Sun is focusing on the future after calling off his engagement to Avril Lavigne.

The musician, 35, reflected on his tumultuous week — which saw him and Lavigne end their relationship 10 months after getting engaged — in an Instagram post that said he was working on healing his heartbreak.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔”

Mod, who is currently on tour, said that performing each night for fans has helped him stay positive.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing,” he wrote. “I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

The pop-punk rocker (whose real name is Derek Smith) shared a series of performance photos and videos alongside his message, starting with a stoic-faced mirror selfie.

A source told PEOPLE last week that he and Lavigne, 38, “have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

A rep for Mod Sun told PEOPLE in a statement that the musician was blindsided by the end of their relationship: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater.”

Last week, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu. Though the images sparked dating rumors, a source told PEOPLE that the two are “genuinely friends and nothing more,” and that “there was no third party involved in the split.”

Mod Sun and Lavigne met in January 2021 and released the collaborative single “Flames” the same month. They were first romantically linked the following month and got engaged in Paris in April 2022.