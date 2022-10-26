Mobileye valued at over $21 billion as stock opens 27% above IPO price, and keeps rising

Mobileye Global Inc.

MBLY,

+29.29%

was cheered by investors on its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, as shares of the autonomous driving spinoff of Intel Corp.

INTC,

+0.38%

opened 27.2% above the initial public offering price. The company was valued at about $16.7 billion and raised $861.0 million, as it said late Tuesday that it sold 41.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced at $21 a share, above the expected range of between $18 and $20 a share. The stock’s first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.71 at 11:39 a.m. Eastern for 3.6 million shares, which valued the company at about $21.27 billion. The stock has extended gains since the open, to trade 32.6% the IPO price. Mobileye has gone public at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF

IPO,

+1.37%

has lost 3.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.48%

has slipped 1.0%.