Mo Farah BBC Doc Sells Globally – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BBC tell-all documentary The Real Mo Farah, in which the legendary olympian revealed the truth about how he came to live in the UK, has sold to networks in Canada, Australia and across Europe and the Middle East.

The Real Mo Farah generated global headlines when it aired last summer as the four-time gold-winning long distance runner revealed he had been trafficked to the UK aged nine from Somaliland and forced into child labor, years before he became a beloved household name. After escaping, he had applied for British citizenship under a false name and then kept the shocking secret for more than 30 years.

Distributor Red Bull Studios has licensed the Rose d’Or-winning feature to CBC Canada for its Passionate Eye strand, SBS Australia, Canal+ France, Movistar+ Spain, NRK Norway, Servus TV Austria and MContent in the Middle East.

On the BBC, the doc, which was produced by Atomized Studios in association with Red Bull, had attracted more than 4M viewers within its first seven days of broadcast last August. It featured in The Hamden Journal’s Mipcom Hot Ones amongst docs about Elon Musk and Ron Jeremy.

“The Real Mo Farah is one of a growing slate of documentaries from our studio,” said Red Bull Head of Partnerships and Commercial Strategy Sebastian Burkhardt. “We are extremely pleased to see such strong interest, ratings and raves from buyers and audiences for this universally acclaimed and award-winning film.”

Red Bull is behind a similar tell-all doc on U.S. pole vault champion Armand Duplantis, which was most recently picked up by SVT Sweden.