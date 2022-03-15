MMA fighters stop shooter inside Texas restaurant. Police praise their ‘quick thinking’

Police responding to a “shooting in progress” call at a Texas sushi bar arrived to find the suspect had already been taken into custody — by patrons of the restaurant.

Officers were called to the Houston restaurant after a panic alarm went off at RA Sushi, Bar and Restaurant at about 11:30 p.m. March 14 and several callers reported a shooting, according to a police news conference recorded by KHOU.

About 40-50 people were inside the Highland Village restaurant when a 24-year-old man near the bar fired a shot at the ceiling, Sgt. Ricardo Salas said on video.

“At that time, a patron was able to take the gun away from the suspect,” he said.

In speaking to local media outlets, one of those customers said he and a friend visiting from Dallas rushed toward the shooter.

“We were eating, and the next thing you know, a gunshot just popped off,” Patrick Robinson said, according to KTRK. “So everything paused and then everybody started running to get down under a table.”

“We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had,” he continued.

Robinson said he and one of the other responding customers are UFC fighters trained in mixed martial arts, KPRC reported.

“We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts,” he told KHOU.

Police praised their fast response, adding that nobody was injured during the incident.

“If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of a good Samaritan taking that gun away who would have known what could have happened,” Salas said. “Multiple people could have been injured out here. So we’re very thankful.”

Police did not know the shooter’s motive as of the press conference, but Salas said the man had narcotics and contraband with him when he was arrested. He added the shooter may have been under the influence at the time of the shooting.

The man was not cooperating with police after being taken into custody, Salas said.

He was wanted for failure to appear in court for a criminal mischief misdemeanor, police said, and now faces additional potential charges, including possession of a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.

