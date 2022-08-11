MLB’s Field of Dreams Game opens with Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. having a catch

The first MLB Field of Dreams Game in 2021 was a masterclass in nostalgia. The league figured out a new way to tug at fans’ heartstrings in their follow-up.

Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game, played between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, opened with MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, three-time All-Star Ken Griffey, playing catch in the outfield.

“Hey dad, want to have a catch?” the younger Griffey said after emerging from the iconic cornfield.

After a precious few moments, including father bobbling the first toss from son, more father-son and father-daughter duos emerged to take part, followed by players from the teams playing that night.

Joining the players were a collection of franchise greats, including Johnny Bench and Barry Larkin for the Reds and Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson, Billy Williams, Lee Smith and Fergie Jenkins for the Cubs.

Say what you will about MLB, it still knows how to bring the nostalgia. At least when a certain cornfield in Iowa is involved.

The game also featured a video tribute to Ray Liotta, the actor who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” who died earlier this year. The video, narrated by Kevin Costner, aired on Fox before the game and at the stadium in the middle of the first inning.