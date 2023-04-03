MLB suspends Angels 3B Anthony Rendon 5 games for physical confrontation with A’s fan

MLB announced on Monday that it has suspended Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon for a physical confrontation with a fan.

MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement while noting that the suspension is for Rendon’s “actions involving a fan last Thursday.” The suspension is effectively immediately, starting with the Angels’ Monday night game against the Seattle Mariners. Rendon has the option to appeal and would be eligible to play during the appeal process.

The incident took place after the A’s 2-1 win over the Angels in Oakland on Opening Day and was recorded on video. Rendon confronted a fan in the stands as he walked off the field. Video shows Rendon reaching into the stands and grabbing the shirt of the fan before a tense exchange.

(Warning: Video contains obscene language.)

“What’d you say? Yeah, you called me b****, huh?” Rendon said. “Yeah, you did. Yeah, you did. Yeah, motherf*****.”

Rendon swiped at the fan’s face with his left hand, then walked away. He did not make contact with his swipe. It’s not clear what happened prior to the confrontation, and the fan’s response to Rendon was unintelligible.

This story will be updated.