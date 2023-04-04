MLB streaming viewership up 42% on Opening Day in 1st season with pitch clock

It will likely take months, if not years, to get an objective analysis of the pitch clock’s effect on MLB, but the preliminary numbers are highly encouraging.

MLB’s Opening Day saw 172 million watched minutes on the league’s MLB.tv streaming platform, shattering the platform’s previous single-day record of 121 million by 42%, according to SportsPro. The previous high had come on Opening Day in 2021, the previous on-time start to the MLB season.

The numbers on the league’s nationally televised games were also encouraging. Per Front Office Sports, Fox Sports’ season-opening doubleheader on Saturday saw an average of 2.2 million viewers, up 10% from last year, while ESPN’s Opening Weekend averaged 1.6 million viewers, up 11%.

ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” saw a milder gain of 4% from last year’s average with 1.5 million viewers. However, the ESPN2 “KayRod Cast” — ESPN’s attempt to create a baseball version of the Manningcast with Alex Rodriguez and broadcaster Michael Kay — brought in 245,000 viewers, a larger portion of SNB viewers than expected.

That was a lot of numbers, but the overall message is that more people are watching baseball five days into the season. It might be a step too far to say it is all thanks to the pitch clock and MLB’s other rule changes, but it’s hard to imagine the changes and the ratings boosts aren’t related.

Fans are watching more MLB so far, likely due to the rule changes. Will it last? (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As MLB hoped, Opening Day saw a 26-minute decrease in the average length of games. Four days into the season, games were 29 minutes shorter, along with a boost from .230 to .245 in league batting average (possibly attributable to the shift ban) and a boost from 67.4% to 83.3% in stolen-base success rate (possibly due to a limit on pick-off attempts and larger bases).

MLB games this season have so far been faster with more offense with more hits and much more stolen bases. That’s about everything MLB commissioner Rob Manfred could have wanted when he signed off on the rule changes.

There will be awkward moments and heated arguments, yes, but it seems fans are at least interested in a game that has become slightly different.