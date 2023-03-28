MLB predictions for 2023 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more

Manny Machado, Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge, and Yordan Alvarez / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

How will things shake out during the 2023 MLB season?

Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards…

Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Phillies

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers

NLCS: Mets over Padres

ALCS: Yankees over Rays

World Series: Yankees over Mets

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander

AL Cy Young: Cristian Javier

Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rangers

2nd AL Wild Card: Guardians

3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over Guardians

World Series: Mets over Yankees

NL MVP: Austin Riley

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease



Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Mets

2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Padres over Mets

ALCS: Mariners over Astros

World Series: Padres over Mariners

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer

AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez



Jerry Blevins, SNY Mets Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Padres over Mets

ALCS: Yankees over Astros

World Series: Padres over Yankees

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman

John Harper, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Mets

2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

3rd AL Wild Card: Angels

NLCS: Padres over Braves

ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros

World Series: Padres over Blue Jays

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah

Anthony McCarron, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles

3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros

World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Logan Webb

AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah

Dani Wexelman, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Angels

NLCS: Padres over Cardinals

ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros

World Series: Padres over Blue Jays

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen

AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani



Elise Menaker, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Phillies

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Mariners

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Angels

NLCS: Cardinals over Phillies

ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros

World Series: Blue Jays over Cardinals

NL MVP: Trea Turner

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Connor Rogers, The Mets Pod co-host

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Brewers

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Mariners

2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles

3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Mariners over Astros

World Series: Dodgers over Mariners

NL MVP: Trea Turner

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease

Joe DeMayo, The Mets Pod co-host

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Padres over Mets

ALCS: Astros over Blue Jays

World Series: Padres over Astros

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez

Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer



NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

NLCS: Mets over Padres

ALCS: Astros over Yankees

World Series: Mets over Astros

NL MVP: Trea Turner

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander

AL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

Alex Smith, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Phillies

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Braves

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Padres over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over Blue Jays

World Series: Padres over Yankees

NL MVP: Trea Turner

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer

AL Cy Young: Cristian Javier

Phillip Martinez, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Phillies

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Padres

1st NL Wild Card: Mets

2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers

3rd NL Wild Card: Braves

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Guardians

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Padres over Phillies

ALCS: Astros over Yankees

World Series: Padres over Astros

NL MVP: Manny Machado

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

