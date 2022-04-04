MLB predictions for 2022 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more

2022 MLB Staff Predictions treated image

How will things shake out during the season?

Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards…

Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Mets

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

3rd NL Wild Card: Giants

AL East champ: Rays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Studio Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Giants

2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays

World Series: Dodgers over White Sox

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler

AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani

Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Studio Analyst

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Giants

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Rangers

1st AL Wild Card: Astros

2nd AL Wild Card: Twins

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays

World Series: Mets over White Sox

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

John Harper, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Giants

2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals

3rd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Tigers

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Blue Jays over Rays

World Series: Blue Jays over Braves

NL MVP: Austin Riley

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber

Anthony McCarron, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Cardinals

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Rays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Mariners

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees

3rd AL Wild Card: Astros

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: White Sox over Rays

World Series: Dodgers over White Sox

NL MVP: Trea Turner

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito

Jerry Blevins, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals

3rd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Angels

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Mets over Brewers

ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays

World Series: Mets over White Sox

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Omar Minaya, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Phillies

3rd NL Wild Card: Cardinals

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Red Sox

3rd AL Wild Card: Tigers

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Mets over Yankees

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Sal Licata, BNNY Host

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Brewers

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Angels

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners

3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox

NLCS: Mets over Cardinals

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

World Series: Mets over White Sox

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito

Kim Jones, SNY Contributor

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Giants

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

3rd NL Wild Card: Braves

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

3rd AL Wild Card: Angels

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros

World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani

Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Mets

2nd NL Wild Card: Giants

3rd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Rays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Red Sox

3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees

NLCS: Mets over Braves

ALCS: White Sox over Astros

World Series: White Sox over Mets

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer

AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander

Scott Thompson, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals

3rd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Yankees

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays

World Series: Dodgers over White Sox

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Alex Smith, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Brewers

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

3rd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Blue Jays

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Angels

1st AL Wild Card: Astros

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

3rd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Cardinals over Dodgers

ALCS: Blue Jays over White Sox

World Series: Cardinals over Blue Jays

NL MVP: Nolan Arenado

AL MVP: Bo Bichette

NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito