MLB predictions for 2022 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more

How will things shake out during the season?
Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards…
Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Mets
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
3rd NL Wild Card: Giants
AL East champ: Rays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Studio Analyst
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Giants
2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals
3rd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees
3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays
World Series: Dodgers over White Sox
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler
AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani
Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Studio Analyst
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Giants
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Rangers
1st AL Wild Card: Astros
2nd AL Wild Card: Twins
3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays
World Series: Mets over White Sox
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
John Harper, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Giants
2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals
3rd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Tigers
3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers
ALCS: Blue Jays over Rays
World Series: Blue Jays over Braves
NL MVP: Austin Riley
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber
Anthony McCarron, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Cardinals
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Rays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Mariners
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees
3rd AL Wild Card: Astros
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
ALCS: White Sox over Rays
World Series: Dodgers over White Sox
NL MVP: Trea Turner
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito
Jerry Blevins, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals
3rd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Angels
3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees
NLCS: Mets over Brewers
ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays
World Series: Mets over White Sox
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Omar Minaya, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Phillies
3rd NL Wild Card: Cardinals
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Red Sox
3rd AL Wild Card: Tigers
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Mets over Yankees
NL MVP: Freddie Freeman
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Sal Licata, BNNY Host
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Brewers
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Angels
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox
NLCS: Mets over Cardinals
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
World Series: Mets over White Sox
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito
Kim Jones, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Giants
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
3rd NL Wild Card: Braves
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
3rd AL Wild Card: Angels
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers
NL MVP: Freddie Freeman
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani
Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Mets
2nd NL Wild Card: Giants
3rd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Rays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Red Sox
3rd AL Wild Card: Yankees
NLCS: Mets over Braves
ALCS: White Sox over Astros
World Series: White Sox over Mets
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer
AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander
Scott Thompson, SNY Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Cardinals
3rd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
3rd AL Wild Card: Mariners
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: White Sox over Blue Jays
World Series: Dodgers over White Sox
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Alex Smith, SNY Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Brewers
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Angels
1st AL Wild Card: Astros
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
3rd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Cardinals over Dodgers
ALCS: Blue Jays over White Sox
World Series: Cardinals over Blue Jays
NL MVP: Nolan Arenado
AL MVP: Bo Bichette
NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito