MLB players, teams and legends pay tribute to Jackie Robinson’s legacy

MLB players celebrated the legacy of Jackie Robinson on Saturday. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Since 2004, MLB has celebrated the life and legacy of Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson every season. On April 15, every player wears No. 42 as a tribute to Robinson’s contributions to baseball.

This year was no different, as players and teams found unique ways to honor Robinson.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor wore custom cleats to pay tribute to Robinson.

The Texas Rangers enlisted Kristoddie Woods, also known as Dallas poet Black Ceasar, to write a poem about Robinson.

Both the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals asked players to speak about the impact Robinson had on their professional careers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates spoke to youth players in the MLB’s RBI baseball program about Robinson’s legacy.

MLB sent out multiple tributes to Robinson, including clips of his playing career.

Other teams, including the Dodgers, sent out graphics celebrating Robinson.