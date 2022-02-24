MLB owners should budge, avoid lockout

Feb. 24—With the start of baseball season only a few weeks away and MLB players and owners still unable to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, it’s looking increasingly likely that there will be no joy on opening day.

Baseball’s labor dispute is part of a larger trend in pro sports stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leagues that had grown accustomed to steady, incremental growth in revenue every season had to scramble to make up for lost revenue, leaving a smaller pie for the players and owners to slice between them.

It can be difficult for working-class fans to find sympathy for major league players, whose last agreement set the veterans’ minimum salary at $570,000 per season. But the team owners have a long history of trying to deprive them of their fair share of the sport’s abundant revenue; see the saga of All-Star outfielder Curt Flood, who fought all the way to the Supreme Court in an unsuccessful attempt to eliminate baseball’s reserve clause, which essentially made players property of a single team for their entire careers.

And in the current dispute, the players have some valid gripes with ownership. Their proposals include instituting an NBA- or NHL-style draft lottery, which would discourage team owners from building rosters designed intentionally to lose to secure the highest draft picks. They also want to rectify the obvious unfairness of the “accrued years of service” rule, which keeps young stars stuck on entry-level contracts after they’ve outperformed them. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is often cited as an example of this; during the 2017 season, when MLB’s highest-paid player (Mike Trout) was paid $34 million, Judge led the majors with 52 home runs, but was only eligible for a $544,500 salary.

It’s the players, not the owners, who fans buy tickets to see. And it’s not like the owners are hurting for money. Under the last agreement, MLB’s revenue rose from $8.2 billion in 2015 to $10.7 billion in 2019. The median MLB salary, however, declined 30 percent during that time frame. Until this week, neither side showed much urgency in resolving the dispute. In December, the players union’s top negotiator, Bruce Meyer, expressed annoyance with the pace of talks.

“(The owners) proposed to make a proposal, if we would in advance agree to drop a number of key demands before seeing what was in their proposal,” Meyer quipped.

Regardless of who you blame, it just wouldn’t seem right for April to begin without baseball, and the league and its players should remember the damage inflicted on the sport by the 1994 strike, which left many fans disgusted with the sport altogether and caused a sharp downturn in attendance.

And tarnishing the reputation of the sport would inflict harm beyond the major leagues. Cooperstown’s appeal as a tourist destination is largely tied to its status as home of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Local memorabilia shops and baseball camps have suffered enough over the past two years because of COVID limiting travel and forcing the Hall of Fame to scale back its induction ceremonies. What’s good for baseball is good for Cooperstown, and there is no doubt that a lockout that disrupts the season would be terrible for baseball.