MLB Network Pulled From YouTube TV Lineup As Contract Talks Fail – The Hamden Journal

MLB Network was pulled off the YouTube TV platform Tuesday as talks broke down over a new carriage agreement, the news coming as the league put the finishing touches on its 2023 regular-season schedule that begins March 30.

YouTube TV wrote in a message to its subscribers today that the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, and “starting today, January 31, 2023, MLB Network content will no longer be available on YouTube TV.”

As part of the move, subscribers will also lose access to previous library recordings from the channel.

MLB Network, which covered the Baseball Hall of Fame election results live just last week, said in a statement that “With Spring Training about to start, we regret that YouTube TV has been unwilling to negotiate a fair carriage agreement. MLB Network has offered terms consistent with what close to 300 other U.S. providers have agreed to for distribution.”

Both sides say they are committed to continuing talks on a new deal, but YouTube TV offered alternate baseball coverage options available in its Base Plan, while MLB Network provided a list of other distributors that continue to carry it.

“With the great demand and value for live baseball content, Major League Baseball’s commitment to MLB Network now and in the future is stronger than ever before, and we remain open and committed to reaching an agreement with YouTube TV as soon as possible,” the network said.

“We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV wrote.