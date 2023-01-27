MLB Network names Dansby Swanson sixth best SS; top SS FAs go 1-3

MLB Network names Dansby Swanson sixth best SS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB Network named their top 10 shortstops heading into the 2023 season, placing Cubs’ newly acquired shortstop Dansby Swanson in the sixth-best position.

Last season, Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 from the plate while recording a positive 9-run defensive runs saved value at shortstop, placing him at an elite defensive level.

For that, Swanson was awarded his first All-Star nod, Gold Glove and a near top-10 finish in the MVP voting.

For Cubs fans, however, it’s hard not to see who finished in the top-three spots.

Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts took the first three spots, all of whom were free agents this past offseason. Correa and Bogaerts were reportedly pursued by the Cubs.

The Cubs potentially missed out on Correa and Bogaerts. Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins, Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres and Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies, for what it’s worth.

Swanson inked a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs after the dust settled in the shortstop market.

