MLB MVP front-runners at the midway point of the season

Associated Press

Braves newcomer Canó starts vs Mets, who cut him in May

Robinson Canó remains confident in his skills as he has been given an opportunity to revive his career at 39 while starting — at least on a fill-in basis — for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Canó carries a .301 career batting average with more than 2,600 hits, but he struggled in short stints with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres this season. The Braves, in need of a left-handed hitter who can help at second base, obtained Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the Padres on Sunday.