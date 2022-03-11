MLB: Former pitcher dies

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez died after an accident at his Dominican Republic home on Thursday, his attorney told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas.

Perez apparently fell from a ladder at his home when he was there alone, per the report.

He was 43.

Perez made his MLB debut in 1998 with the Atlanta Braves, where he spent his first three seasons before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. Perez earned his one All-Star nod that season after going 15-10 with a 3.00 ERA in more than 222 innings. He spent five seasons in Los Angeles before a short stint with the Kansas City Royals.

Perez then closed out his career with the Washington Nationals, and he was actually the first player to throw a pitch in their new stadium in 2008.

In total, Perez had a 73-82 overall record with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings.