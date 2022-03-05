MLB cancels spring training games through March 18

MLB cancels another week of spring training games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With MLB’s lockout entering its fourth month, the start of spring training has again been pushed back. It will now begin no earlier than March 18, after previously being delayed through at least March 11.

The league has already canceled the first two series of the regular season after no deal was reached by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, one the league itself imposed.

The league has said it wants four weeks of spring training to mitigate injury risk. That could mean the regular season doesn’t begin until mid-April at the earliest and that more regular-season games could be canceled. As of now, the season won’t start until at least April 8. The Phillies are scheduled to face the A’s at home that weekend before hosting the Mets.

Commissioner Rob Manfred used the word “canceled” rather than postponed when announcing the news about the first two series earlier this week. That would seem to imply the games won’t be made up and there won’t be 162 games in 2022. It’s unclear what will happen to the schedule and to player pay once a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached. Perhaps divisional games could be added (for the sake of proximity) to already scheduled series to make up the handful or more that are lost. Perhaps players could get their full 2022 salaries even without a full schedule.

There’s still a ton for the league and players’ association to figure out, with the luxury tax serving as a primary sticking point.

