MLB aces on mound makes streaming hitters a tough task

Fantasy managers will immediately notice an imbalance in this weekend’s article, as many teams are listed as having unfavorable matchups. Several clubs are using their top starters this weekend, which creates an unusually high number of matchups to avoid. For the next few days, finding appealing hitting matchups is going to be more frustrating than usual.

Matchups to Target

Orioles vs. Tigers

Baltimore batters won’t be helped by their home park, but they could be successful nonetheless when they host a series that includes three subpar Detroit starters (Joey Wentz, Michael Lorenzen and Matthew Boyd). With two of the three starters throwing from the left side, starting Ryan Mountcastle (91% rostered), Austin Hays (70%) and Jorge Mateo (83%) are especially appealing.

Marlins vs. Guardians

Miami will face three righties this weekend, and two of them (Zach Plesac, Peyton Battlefield) are not to be feared. Despite his lack of power and speed, Luis Arraez (career .336 average vs. RHP) should be started this weekend in all formats.

Twins vs. Nationals

All Minnesota hitters are poised for success in matchups against Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl and Patrick Corbin this weekend. My advice is to give Trevor Larnach (9% rostered), Max Kepler (3%), Christian Vazquez (33%) and Jose Miranda (61%) the nod in situations where they are being considered.

Angels vs. Royals

The left-handed hitters in Los Angeles are likely licking their chops for a weekend series against three mediocre Kansas City right-handed starters (Max Castillo, Zack Greinke, Jordan Lyles). The problem for the Angels is that outside of Shohei Ohtani, all of their good hitters bat from the right side. Still, I would give the benefit of the doubt this weekend to solid overall hitters such as Hunter Renfroe and Logan O’Hoppe.

Matchups to Avoid

D-backs vs. Padres

Arizona’s right-handed hitters could have a tough time with a trio of solid San Diego righties this weekend (Seth Lugo, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish). Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are poor bets to soon turn around their slow starts, and this is a good time for Gabriel Moreno managers to try someone else in one-catcher leagues.

Braves vs. Astros

The Braves will have their work cut out for them when they face Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier this weekend. Atlanta’s stars will need to stay in fantasy lineups, but there may be better weekend options than Sean Murphy and Vaughn Grissom in many leagues.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

No matter which way the wind is blowing at Wrigley this weekend, Chicago could struggle to score runs against Julio Urias, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw. I’m hesitant to use many Cubs in 10-team leagues, although Nico Hoerner is stealing enough bases and Patrick Wisdom is hitting enough homers to remain active in roto formats. Benching southpaw slugger Cody Bellinger seems like the move to make.

Guardians vs. Marlins

Cleveland will spend the weekend facing two left-handed starters (Braxton Garrett, Jesus Luzardo) and the reigning Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara. It’s a good time to bench left-handed batters Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor, as both players have traditionally struggled against same-sided hurlers.

Nationals @ Twins

The Nats unimpressive lineup will be put to the test when they spend the weekend against a Minnesota pitching staff that owns a 2.69 ERA. I’m looking to bench every Washington hitter in mixed leagues.

Rockies @ Phillies

Benching Colorado hitters during road games is typically the thing to do, and this is especially the case when the team faces Aaron Nola on Friday and Zack Wheeler on Sunday. In daily leagues, right-handed-hitting Rockies such as Kris Bryant and C.J. Cron can be inserted against Christopher Sanchez on Saturday.

Rays vs. White Sox

Chicago is throwing three right-handed starters (Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn) against the Rays, which is bad news for Isaac Paredes (career .643 OPS vs. RHP) and Manuel Margot (career .659 OPS vs. RHP).

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Jon Gray vs. OAK (Friday, 70%)

Andrew Heaney vs. OAK (Saturday, 64%)

Tyler Mahle vs. WSH (Friday, 32%)

Tyler Wells vs. DET (Saturday, 5%)

Tylor Megill @ SF (Sunday, 48%)

Garrett Whitlock @ MIL (Saturday, 44%)

Seth Lugo vs. ARI (Friday, 46%)

Zach Eflin vs. CWS (Sunday, 53%)

Merrill Kelly vs. SD (Saturday, 68%)

Miles Mikolas @ SEA (Saturday, 59%)

Braxton Garrett @ CLE (Friday, 4%)

Mitch Keller vs. CIN (Friday, 39%)

Kyle Gibson vs. DET (Sunday, 29%)

Hayden Wesneski vs. LAD (Saturday, 32%)

David Peterson @ SF (Saturday, 30%)

Peyton Battfefield vs. MIA (Sunday, 3%)

Drey Jameson vs. SD (Sunday, 36%)

Rich Hill vs. CIN (Saturday, 2%)

Zack Greinke @ LAA (Saturday, 15%)

Wade Miley vs. BOS (Saturday, 32%)

Michael Kopech @ TB (Friday, 22%)