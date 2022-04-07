MLB 2022 season predictions, awards and World Series winner

Kept you waiting, huh? The MLB regular season is finally back after a frantic offseason which saw half a billion dollars spent by one team as soon as free agency opened, followed by a nearly 100-day lockout.

As a result the season starts a little later this year. There are also some new rule changes and tweaks — hello, universal designated hitter — as a result of the labor negotiations.

But you came here for MLB season predictions are you’re going to get them. Our most learned baseball experts — Hannah Keyser, Zach Crizer, Jack Baer, Chris Cwik and Liz Roscher — submitted their thoughts on how the 2022 MLB season will play out.

Disagree? We bet you do, and you can let us know about it in the comments.

Without further ado, here are your 2022 MLB predictions, awards picks and more from the Yahoo Sports Staff.

The Dodgers are the MLB team to beat in 2022, but the Blue Jays are not far behind. (Graphic via Amber Matsumoto of Yahoo Sports)

Can anyone take the American League MVP award away from Shohei Ohtani? (Graphic via Amber Matsumoto of Yahoo Sports)