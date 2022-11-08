Mizzou’s Survivor Series: Week 10 vs. Kentucky

A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series.

Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played.

1.) Defensive end DJ Coleman makes the list for the fourth time in a row after he produced a season-high and team-high nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Coleman has become somewhat of a pass-rush specialist for Missouri which is only a carryover from his time at Jacksonville State where he was a two-time FCS All-American. Coleman had three sacks last season and now has 3.5 sacks on the season with all of them coming in the last five games.

2.) Defensive tackle Darius Robinson had his best game of the season after recording four tackles. 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. It was the first time he had four tackles in a game since week three versus Abilene Christian, and the first time he had a sack and a tackle for loss in the same game since week five versus Georgia.

3.) Luther Burden III seemed like the only wide receiver making things happen. He had six receptions on seven targets for 60 yards. The six receptions ties a career-high and the 60 yards were the second-most yards he’s gained in a game this season (66 yards in week eight versus Vandy).

4.) Realus George Jr. makes his first appearance on the list after recording four tackles (two solo), a sack and a tackle for loss in only 31 snaps. The sack was the defensive tackle’s first of the season while the tackle for loss was his second in the last three games.

5.) Safety Joseph Charleston had four tackles (three solo), a sack and a tackle for loss. This was his sixth time recording four tackles in a game and his second straight game with a tackle for loss.