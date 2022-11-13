Mizzou routs Lindenwood 82-53 for third-straight victory

Nick Honor had a brilliant first half in the Tigers’ 82-53 win over Lindenwood on Sunday.

The graduate point guard had a team-high 11 points, shooting 3-7 from outside, and also chipped in four rebounds, an assist and a steal, guiding his team to a 40-25 lead at halftime. Through 16 minutes of playing time, he had a plus/minus of positive-15.

Honor got too aggressive in the second half, though, getting whistled for two fouls in the opening 68 seconds. Honor went to the bench with three fouls, and Lindenwood proceeded to go on an 11-4 run, trimming Mizzou’s lead to single digits.

“Nick’s a hack,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. “Nick gets impatient because the ball is right there and he just wants to take it.”

When Gates first recruited the Clemson transfer, he pointed out that Honor had too many possessions where he wasn’t putting pressure on the ball. Gates and associate head coach C.Y. Young broke down film with Honor, showing him how they expect their guards to play full-court defense. They told him he needed to leverage his speed to turn the ball-handler, and do so without fouling.

“Well, he’s doing the full-court part,” Gates said. “Now he has to transition into not fouling so much and reaching.”

Honor re-entered the game at the first media timeout of the half and helped push his team back in front by a comfortable distance. He didn’t commit another foul for the rest of the evening and finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Honor proved he had a positive influence on the court. He’s hoping he’ll do a better job of staying on it next time.

“Coach Gates has been calling me a hack for about, at least, a couple of weeks. I disagree,” Honor said. “(What changed was) just moving my feet and watching (the ball-handler’s) waist and just sticking with our principles. I get a little, you know, aggressive at times on that end, trying to get a steal, but I’ll try to improve as the game goes on.”