Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak finds a new home; All-SEC freshman Mekhi Wingo to transfer

Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) warms up before a game this past season at Faurot Field.

Former Missouri starting quarterback Connor Bazelak has found a new home.

Bazelak committed to Indiana via social media on Thursday morning.

After three seasons in Columbia, Bazelak announced his decision to leave the school on Dec. 23, the day after Missouri played in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Dayton, Ohio, native was the Tigers’ starter from behind center for most of Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure as head coach to date, with another player starting at quarterback only four times in two seasons.

Shawn Robinson started at signal-caller for the first two games of Drinkwitz’s tenure. Bazelak relieved Robinson in the second quarter of that second game against Tennessee and held the job for nearly two straight years.

The other two instances came against Georgia earlier this season when Bazelak was out due to injury, and in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army, where his 2021 backup, Brady Cook, played every offensive snap.

More: Mizzou’s Brady Cook dazzles in Armed Forces Bowl, sets up possible 2022 preview

Bazelak was not 100% healthy for most of the regular season, limiting his mobility, leading to more mistakes than in his redshirt freshman year in 2020.

During the last home game of his Missouri career, Bazelak and the offense were booed by the Memorial Stadium crowd in November for their lack of production against Florida, a contest the Tigers ended up winning in overtime on a Bazelak pass to Daniel Parker Jr.

Both players have since transferred out of the program and have publicly committed elsewhere.

Bazelak was one of three team captains named before the 2021 season, by virtue of a team vote, alongside Case Cook and Martez Manuel.

After being named the Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the year in 2020 with 2,366 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions, Bazelak followed in 2021 with 2,548 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bazelak should have three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Story continues

Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the Tigers’ 2021 game against North Texas at Faurot Field.

Mizzou SEC all-freshman defensive lineman to transfer

One of the most promising young Missouri football players is departing the program.

Rising sophomore defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo confirmed to the Tribune on Thursday morning that he intends to enter the transfer portal and leave the Tigers.

The St. Louis native played in 12 games in 2021, totaling 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown, which came against North Texas.

Wingo was the first player to commit to Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s also the first to depart the program from last year’s prep or junior-college additions.

In November, Wingo was called “a future leader” of the MU football team by Tigers defensive line coach Al Davis.

Related: Mizzou’s Al Davis brings ‘trench mob’ mentality to improve Tigers D-line

After his freshman year in 2021, Wingo was named to the SEC all-freshman team. He was the only Tiger player to make the list.

Now, his potential will head elsewhere. One possible landing spot for Wingo is LSU, which just hired Wingo’s former high school coach, former MU defensive back Robert Steeples, onto its staff.

Contact Eric Blum at [email protected] Follow @ByEricBlum on Twitter.

Follow Mizzou athletics with the Tribune’s Tiger Extra newsletter. For more of the Tribune’s Missouri athletics coverage, purchase a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Connor Bazelak commits to Indiana; Mekhi Wingo to transfer