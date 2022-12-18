Mizzou is among top three finalists for 3-star safety CJ Johnson

Many high school football players will be signing with colleges beginning on Wednesday, but some will wait until the later signing day period in February. Johnson is likely to be among the former as he said he “most likely will sign this week” with his top three schools being Missouri, Auburn and the University of Texas-San Antonio. Johnson visited UTSA earlier in the month and had a visit with Auburn on Tuesday.

Three-star Paetow (Tx.) safety CJ Johnson visited Mizzou on Dec. 18. for the first time as he is one of the final visitors Mizzou will host before early signing day on Wednesday.

– How was the visit:

“This morning before we left we had breakfast at coach (Eli) Drinkwitz‘s house. It was definitely a good visit. We checked out the campus, the dorms, the facilities and watched some of the bowl practice.

“The only thing that surprised me in a good way is Columbia as a town because I know they were telling me it’s a college town and when I think of that I don’t think there’s a lot to do. But Columbia seems very friendly and people are welcoming of you and it didn’t seem like a college town anywhere. There seems like there is a lot of stuff to do even though Mizzou football is the biggest thing in town.”

– What he learned from watching a Mizzou football practice:

“It was run the exact same way how it was run in high school, so it wouldn’t be a huge transition.”

– On his relationship with the Mizzou coaching staff and how they see Johnson in the defense:

“The coach that recruited me the most is coach (Blake) Baker and I have a great relationship with him. He’s very personable and we actually went through how I fit in the scheme yesterday. We went through some plays and then went through some of my plays and how they were very similar and just opened my eyes up to how I can come in and be an early asset in this defense they’re running. I definitely like coach Drinkwitz. I think he’s a funny and smart coach. He’s definitely intelligent and he’s strategic and I definitely believe in the plan he has for Mizzou.”

– On fitting into Baker’s 4-2-5 defense and does he mind which safety position he would line up in:

“We talked about that and I don’t really have a preference because he told me I could play all three (safety positions). So, I don’t prefer one, but playing a 4-2-5 with three safeties instead of that slot cornerback definitely would give me an opportunity to play and be in the rotation early as a true freshman. So, that appeals to me.”

– What will factor into his decision on what school to go to?

“The three most important aspects will be the education, how I fit into the defense and my relationship with my position coach because I’ll be spending most of my time with them.”

Johnson recorded 50 tackles and two tackles for loss in his senior season.