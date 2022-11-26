Mizzou flattens Houston Christian for 7th-straight win, 105-69

DeAndre Gholston’s teammates kept telling him to be himself.

The Milwaukee transfer has struggled to find his place on his new team through the first six games of the season. Though Gholston had earned a spot in the starting lineup, he was shooting below 40% from the field. He had just two points in Mizzou’s win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

The graduate senior guard didn’t give up on himself. He spent more time in the gym getting shots up and trusted in what his teammates and coaches were telling him. It showed on Saturday, as Gholston led the Tigers with 22 points in a 105-69 win over Houston Christian (1-6).

“Today showed, just being myself, I can still make plays but be aggressive first,” Gholston said. “I think it starts at the defensive end. I picked my intensity up, just kept running and my teammates found me. And it just worked out for me today.”

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said Gholston’s been a consistent presence on the defensive end, averaging a steal per game. He proved it again against the Huskies picking up a pair of steals. But Gates knew the Gary, Ind. native wasn’t playing as well on offense as he would’ve liked.

Gholston got his buckets in a variety of ways. He’s always had a knack for getting to the rim, which often leads to layups or a trip to the free throw line — Gholston hit all seven of his foul shots on Saturday. But he also had his best day shooting from outside, going 3-5 on 3-pointers.

By dropping 22 points, Gholston became the fifth player to lead the Tigers in scoring this year. It’ll help Mizzou (7-0) continue to be a team that’s tough to gameplan against.

“It was a really hard scout because we had to prepare for so many guys and for so many different things that they do,” HCU head coach Ron Cottrell said. “Coaches, you know, we talk about scouting guys and plays and how we’re going to guard certain things. You can’t really prepare for them like that.”