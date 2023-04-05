Mizzou announces the hiring of former Houston OL coach Brandon Jones

Missouri officially announces the hiring of former Houston Cougars offensive line coach Brandon Jones to be its new offensive line coach the school said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Adding a veteran coach with Brandon’s background will be a tremendous asset. We are excited to have Brandon, Toya, Jordyn and Londyn join our Mizzou family.”

The hiring of Jones was said to be in the works last Monday, but now that it is official it comes about two weeks after offensive line coach Marcus Johnson departed to take the same job at Purdue.

Jones spent the last four seasons (2019-22) at Houston under head coach Dana Holgorsen, who Jones played for in the mid-2000s.

“I’m extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity,” Jones said. “As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day.”