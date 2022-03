Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend […]

