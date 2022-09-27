Mitch Trubisky improving in all areas

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he was considering a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Browns and said that “the answer to that question is definitively no.”

Nothing’s changed Tomlin’s mind over the last few games. Trubisky remains the top quarterback on the team’s depth chart for this week’s game against the Jets and Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that he has seen improvement from the quarterback in “all areas” over the first three weeks of the season.

More generally, Tomlin said that the offense has been better with each outing and that “there’s reason to think that improvement will continue” in Week Four and beyond.

The Steelers have the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles on the schedule after the Jets, so that offensive improvement may need to come even faster if they’re going to remain in the playoff hunt come the second half of the season.

