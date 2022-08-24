Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leadera “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”

Although attacks are something every politician has to get used to, McConnell could be forgiven ― and probably admired ― for defending his own wife.

Except that didn’t happen.

When McConnell was asked on Tuesday if he had any reaction to Trump’s comment about Chao, the Kentucky Republican simply responded, “No.”

Twitter users immediately recalled that another Republican senator, Ted Cruz, also overlooked the fact that Trump had insulted his wife. Trump had additionally spread false rumors that Cruz’s dad was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

