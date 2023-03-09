Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall at Waldorf Astoria hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after he fell at a DC hotel.

McConnell, 81, was having dinner at the hotel when he took a tumble, his spokesperson said.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” the rep said. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”





McConnell was having dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington DC before the fall Wednesday night. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The spokesperson didn’t provide details on the extent of the Republican’s injuries.

The minority leader was reportedly at the Waldorf Astoria DC for an event when he fell, according to Punchbowl News reporters.