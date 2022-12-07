Mitch Haniger, Giants agree to three-year, $43.5M contract in free agency

Giants agree to three-year, $43.5M contract with Haniger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN DIEGO — As expected, the Giants reached terms with a powerful free-agent outfielder with local ties.

Mitch Haniger, a Bay Area native, agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, the Giants announced Tuesday.

The Haniger deal does not take San Francisco out of the running for Aaron Judge, the franchise’s main target this offseason. The Giants have hoped to add two free-agent outfielders this offseason and still are pushing to sign Judge.

Haniger’s deal includes an opt-out after the 2024 season. He will make $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in 2025 if he does not opt out. He also will receive a $6 million signing bonus.

Haniger, 31, is a Mountain View native who attended Archbishop Mitty in San Jose before playing at Cal Poly. He hit 39 homers in 2021 for the Seattle Mariners but played in just 57 games last year and hit 11 homers with a .804 OPS.

Haniger is the second powerful outfielder to agree to terms with the Giants over the last month, and he’ll likely play left field. The Giants plan to use Joc Pederson, who took the qualifying offer, at DH most nights. They still hope to add Judge as their right fielder before leaving San Diego.

