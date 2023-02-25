Mistake found on NYC W-2 forms for CUNY and SUNY workers

A state screwup means some 2,500 CUNY and SUNY employees got incorrect W-2 forms, which they need to file taxes.

The state comptroller’s office failed to add a new box to the form related to a retirement deduction.

“Our office discovered that an error occurred and we immediately reached out to both SUNY and CUNY so they could inform employees,” a spokesman for Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

The glitch impacted about 500 workers at the City University of New York and 2,000 at the State University of New York.

DiNapoli’s office said workers should have new forms around March 6.